How to secure individual apps using fingerprint scanner [Redmi Note 7 Pro Guide]

Fingerprint scanners are pretty much used for unlocking the phone, but if you aren’t aware, the fingerprint scanner can also be used for locking individual apps. A similar feature can be found on the latest Xiaomi’s recent midrange contender, the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro highlighting its 48 MP camera runs on the MIUI 10 based on the Android 9 Pie. The MIUI 10 has a number of handy features and among them is the one that secures the apps with your fingerprints. If you are thinking to secure your WhatsApp, Instagram, Gallery, Gmail, or other apps with your fingerprint, here’s a guide that will help you to do it.

Lock Individual Apps With Fingerprint Scanner [Redmi Note 7 Pro]

The Redmi Note 7 Pro lets you lock the individual apps with your fingerprints, so other than unlocking the phone with the fingerprint scanner, the same can be used to unlock the locked apps.

To lock apps with your fingerprints, enter Security app from the homescreen and App lock or simply search into the Settings with the ‘App lock‘ phrase.

Go to Settings -> Lock screen & password -> Manage fingerprints, and add your fingerprints if you haven’t added on the phone. Once your fingerprints are registered, go to Settings and scroll to the bottom and tap AppLock.

Go to Settings -> AppLock.

Choose from the list of apps that can be locked and enable the app locker for the chosen app. You may be asked to set a pin or pattern before continuing.

Now when you open a locked app, it will be secured with a pin/pattern as well as your fingerprints, just place your finger on the fingerprint scanner to unlock.

That was it, if you like this guide, do share it with your friends so that they can know. For more guides like this, visit How-To Guides.

