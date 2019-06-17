Huawei P30 Pro variants with 6 GB and 12 GB RAM spotted on TENAA

Huawei recently launched its flagship smartphone — Huawei P30 Pro, which comes with 8 GB of RAM. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is gearing up to launch a new variant of the smartphone which will pack 6 GB and 12 GB RAM.

The yet-to-be-announced variants of the Huawei P30 Pro packing 6/12 GB of RAM have been spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA. This suggests that these variants could soon get officially launched in China.

The Huawei P30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s no earpiece and so the sound is resonated through the display of the phone and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor, which the company promises offers 75% improved CPU performance, 46% better GPU performance and 226% better NPU performance compared to the P20.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a SuperSensing 40 MP Leica Quad Camera setup. Along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 20 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+.

Also Read: HUAWEI P30 Pro Review – The Smartphone with the most Versatile Cameras

Coming to the software, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. It is claimed to gives a battery life of around 70% in 30 minutes. It also offers 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

Huawei P30 Pro Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G76 GPU

Mali-G76 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 20 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor

40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 20 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+ Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, via NM card slot

Yes, via NM card slot Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water, and dust resistant

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water, and dust resistant Colors: Breathing Crystal and Aurora

Breathing Crystal and Aurora Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge support

Source