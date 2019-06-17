Huawei Nova 5 series confirmed to feature 32 MP selfie camera

Troubled Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has already confirmed that it will be launching a new Nova 5 series of smartphones on 21st June in China. As per the reports, there could be three phones in this series — Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

Ahead of the smartphone’s launch later this week, the company has confirmed that the Huawei Nova 5 series smartphones will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera sensor. Further, the camera will also come with support for super night scene photography mode.

Earlier, Nova 5i was listed on TENAA, which suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS display and will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It could pack either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone is also confirmed to come with four camera sensors on the back panel.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 5 is said to come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. It is expected to be powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

To know for sure which devices Huawei launches under this series, and to know their pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait until the company officially launches them on 21st June in China. Currently, there’s no information about the phone’s global availability.