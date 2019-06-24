OnePlus TV could make its official debut pretty soon

Last year, China-based smartphone maker OnePlus had revealed its plan to launch a Smart TV in 2019. However, since then, the company has not shared any details regarding this Smart TV. But it seems that the launch of this OnePlus TV could take place pretty soon.

As per the reports, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch its smart TV and the launch event could take place very soon. However, the exact launch date is not yet known. Also, it’s not yet known which markets the company is targeting and if it will be launched in India or not.

However, in a recent interview during the OnePlus 7 launch in India, the company’s India head, Vikas Agarwal said that the OnePlus TV would be its next focus for the Indian market. This means that India could be among the first countries to get this TV when it gets launched.

Last year, OnePlus had started taking registrations from its community to choose an official name of its first smart TV, which is internally called the OnePlus TV. It has also established a dedicated TV team which is being led by Stephen L.

When OnePlus revealed its plan about making a smart TV, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had revealed that the television will offer a “total connected” experience and will emerge as a “premium flagship TV.” The device will run on the company’s own AI engine. OnePlus also said that its TV will be able to easily communicate with a smartphone and become smarter with time, thanks to AI integration.

