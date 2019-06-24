Xiaomi’s Mi CC series smartphones to get launched on 2nd July

Xiaomi recently announced its all-new Mi CC series of smartphones in partnership with Meitu. The company plans to launch phones focused towards the selfie lovers under this new lineup.

Two smartphones from this series have already been leaked — Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. It was being speculated that the launch of these two phones could be around the corner. Now, the company has confirmed that the Mi CC series smartphones will get launched on 2nd July in China.

The company has confirmed through Weibo that it is holding a launch event on 2nd July in Beijing, China at 7:00 PM local time. This will mark the launch of another major smartphone series from the company after it launched Redmi K20 series earlier this year.

The Mi CC lineup will come with impressive photography capabilities since they will be powered by imaging algorithms from “Xiaomi X Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab.” Hence, the upcoming CC9 and CC9e phones may feature more beauty filters and AI features for optimized photography experience.

Leaks reveal that the Mi CC9e will come with a 6.39-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The phone is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor on the back side and on the front side, the smartphone will come with a 32 MP snapper. The device will be fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

