Xiaomi has announced its new smartphone series — Mi CC, which is focused towards the young users and will launch selfie-centric smartphones. Today, the company has released a promotional teaser video of the Mi CC smartphone series.

The promotional video, shared by the company on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo features 8-year-old internet sensation Gavin Thomas who is seen taking a couple of selfies with the CC9e smartphone.

Also, render of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e has also surfaced online, which gives us a more detailed look at the phone’s hardware. In terms of design, the smartphone looks a lot like the Mi 9 with a fluid camera notch similar to that of Mi 9 SE.

Previous leaks reveal that the phone will come with a 6.39-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The phone is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor on the back side and on the front side, it will come with a 32 MP snapper. The phone will be fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

With so much information about the smartphone surfacing online, we expect the Xiaomi Mi CC9e smartphone to get launched pretty soon. Along with that, it is also expected to launch Mi CC9. We should hear about the phone’s launch date in the coming weeks, but it’s just speculation at this time.

Source