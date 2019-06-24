Oppo to unveil its in-display camera smartphone on 26th June

Oppo recently showcased its in-display camera technology in a teaser video shared by the company’s Vice President on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform. Later, the company shared a poster which hinted that it could unveil the technology during MWC 2019 Shanghai.

Now, the company seems to have confirmed that it will unveil a smartphone with a true full-screen design and in-display camera sensor at the MWC 2019 Shanghai on 26th June. It has shared a teaser video which shows the evolution of front camera tech from Oppo.

The teaser video shows the rotating camera, pop-up camera as well as the shark-fin camera setup of Oppo Reno. Towards the end of the video, it shows a smartphone having a full-screen display without any kind of notches.

In the earlier video shared by Oppo’s VP, it showcased a working front-facing camera that doesn’t need a notch, teardrop, hole punch, pop-up, or even sliding mechanism. At that time, Brian Shen had said that the under-screen camera technology was in its early days and can’t match the performance of the normal camera yet.

Apart from Oppo, Samsung has already confirmed that it is working on developing technology that places the camera sensor under the display to offer a full-screen smartphone. It was believed that the technology is still years away and it could take a couple of years before we actually see a commercial smartphone using this technology.

However, given that Oppo and Xiaomi have already showcased their working prototype and Oppo is gearing up to make an official announcement, we could see the commercial implementation of this under-display camera tech by the end of this year or early next year.

Source