Recently, we reported that Xiaomi could be among the first smartphone makers to launch a device with a 64 MP camera sensor under its Redmi brand. Now, Oppo-backed Realme has also confirmed that it will soon launch a new premium smartphone with 64 MP camera sensor.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the company is working on a new premium killer smartphone. He reveals that the phone will use 64 MP GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a mega 1.6µm pixel that is claimed to offer clear shots in low light too.

Further, he has revealed that this premium smartphone will first get launched in India and then to the other regions. The device will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year. However, nothing more about this smartphone is known at this time.

Realme recently launched the Realme X smartphone in China which is the company’s first device to feature a pop-up front facing camera mechanism. The phone is yet to launch in India but Madhav Sheth has said that when launched in India, the Realme X will come with upgraded specs. So, this could mean that the Realme X in India could feature this 64 MP camera sensor. However, its just speculation at this point in time.

We should be getting more information about this 64 MP camera sensor smartphone from Realme as the launch nears. Now, it’s a race between Xiaomi and Realme to launch the first smartphone having a 64 MP camera sensor.

Source