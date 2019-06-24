Airtel starts offering free Hello Tunes to its users under Airtel Thanks program

Under the newly updated Airtel Thanks reward program, Bharti Airtel has announced that the postpaid, as well as prepaid users, can get free Hello Tunes through the Wynk Music app.

The company also said that all the 40 million songs from the Wynk Music library can be used to set as Hello Tunes, without the monthly subscription charge of ₹36. Airtel says that the benefit will be available to all mobile customers on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of ₹129 and above.

To use this service, you just need to download the latest version of Wynk Music app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Once you open the app, click on the Hello Tunes icon to set the desired songs as the ringback tone.

How to set Hello Tunes for free on Airtel

Download the latest version of Wynk Music or update your existing app to the latest version

Launch the app and click on the ‘Hello Tunes’ icon on the top right-hand corner of the app

Search for your favorite song and select it

Alternately users can play their favorite song and click on the Hello Tunes icon in the music player to set that song

Confirm your Hello Tune on Wynk Music app every 30 days to continue enjoying the free subscription

Further, customers can also set and change their caller tune as many times as they want without any additional charges. However, the user only needs to renew the FREE ‘Hello Tunes’ subscription through Wynk Music every 30 days.

Wynk Music library currently offers music in 12 genres and 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.