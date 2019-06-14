Xiaomi could be the first to launch a 64 MP camera smartphone

Last month, Samsung announced its new ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor. Soon after that, it was speculated that Samsung could be the first company to launch a smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor.

Well, if the latest report is to be believed, then China-based Xiaomi could lead the way in terms of adaptation of the new 64 MP camera sensor. Popular leakster Ice Universe says that apart from Galaxy A-series smartphone, a Redmi smartphone from Xiaomi will also come with a 64 MP camera.

As per the reports, Samsung will carry out the international premiere of the 64-megapixel camera sensor through a Galaxy A-series phone and an upcoming Redmi smartphone will be featuring the same sensor in China. However, it remains to be seen which company launches the world’s first smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor.

The 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor can capture 16-megapixel images in low-light scenarios through Samsung’s Tetracell technology. The sensor also supports up to 100db real-time HDR and will also enable users to capture 1080p slow-motion videos with Super PD PDAF technology.

The mass production of the 64-megapixel camera sensor is expected to begin in the second half of this year and thus, 64-megapixel camera smartphones are expected to release in the market later this year. What do you think about this? Do let us know in the comments.

