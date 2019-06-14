Truecaller is testing VoIP calling service for premium users in India

Truecaller started as a caller ID application but has since then expanded the services offered. Along with caller ID, it now also offers payments platform, cab and bus booking service, as well as mobile recharge and billing service.

Now, the company will soon expand its offering when it introduces a VoIP calling service. As per the reports, Truecaller is currently testing a new feature called Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling service in India for the premium subscribers.

This new feature will enable users to place a voice call using your mobile data or Wi-Fi, just like Google Duo and WhatsApp voice call. It will introduce a dedicated ‘Voice’ button which will start the voice calling when tapped.

As per the reports, the VoIP calling feature is currently available to only a small number of Truecaller Premium users. But it is not clear if there are any criteria behind receiving the VoIP feature for those who have availed the Premium tier of Truecaller’s caller ID services.

It is also not clear whether Truecaller Premium Gold subscribers have also been included in the VoIP feature’s testing circle. Also, there’s no information about the official rollout of this new VoIP calling feature. We’ll keep you updated as new information surfaces.

