Huawei’s Hongmeng OS expected to be released in October

As per the reports, Huawei is all set to launch its own mobile operating system, which is named Hongmeng OS in China and could be called Ark OS in other regions. Now, Guo Mingxi, an analyst with Tianfeng International, says that Huawei’s OS will be released in October.

The report is in line with the speculations that suggested that the Hongmeng OS from Huawei could get launched around August or September. However, the latest report says that it won’t come pre-installed in the flagship Mate 30 series.

The report indicates that the operating system won’t have an application ecosystem large enough to meet the demands of a high-end user. Thus, the OS will be focused on the mid-range and entry-level segment, at least during the initial stage.

According to the Global Times, the new mobile operating system was developed along with Tencent representatives, and Oppo Vivovivo were also present to test the new OS. The report further adds that in the test, the new OS was found to be 60% faster than Google’s Android.

Huawei is expected to scale back a bit with the launch of Hongmeng OS and the rollout will first take place in the company’s home market China. Once the OS is ready to meet the requirements of the international users and the ecosystem is developed, the new OS will be rolled out to high-end devices as well, including Mate 30 and P40 series.

Interestingly, Guo Mingxi also predicts that Huawei will manage to ship over 215 to 225 million units of its smartphones this year, despite the troubles between the United States and China.

