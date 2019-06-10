Huawei’s own Android-based Oak OS could go official in the coming months

Huawei, which is currently stuck between the US-China trade war. The company has been banned from doing with US-based companies and technology. As Google has also cut ties with Huawei, it cannot use Google-certified Android OS. Thus, the company has been working on its forked Android operating system.

As per the reports, the company could be releasing its own Android alternative operating system called “HongMeng OS” in China and “Oak OS” in the other regions, will be released in August or September this year. The OS will also be able to run Android apps and will come with Huawei’s own app store.

Reports indicate that Huawei began working on its own OS when the US had banned Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE from using American products and services. At that time, the companies started preparing for the “worst-case scenarios.”

Huawei has been given a 90-day relief but after that period expires in August, the Chinese giant won’t have direct access to Android OS from Google. Thus, the company is primarily focusing on its own mobile operating system and is reportedly intensively testing the software to ensure that all bugs are ironed out before the release.

Google recently warned the Trump administration that it is risking to compromise United States national security if it pushes ahead with sweeping export restrictions on Huawei and is reportedly asking for an exemption from the ban.

The reason behind such a move from Google seems to be a threat to its Android monopoly. Google seems to be afraid that Huawei will create some kind of viable, China-powered, China-controlled Android operating system that can also be distributed to the rest of the world which would force it to create a competitor, hurting its Android monopoly.

Source