Honor 20 series confirmed to go official in India on June 11

Last month, at a launch event in London, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor announced its flagship Honor 20 series. Now, the brand is all set to launch the Honor 20 series smartphone in the Indian market on 11th June. All the three devices — Honor 20, 20 Pro, and 20i will be sold via Flipkart in India.

While the pricing details are not yet known, some reports indicate that the Honor 20 Pro, the top-end model in the lineup, could cost around Rs. 40,000 while the Honor 20 could be priced somewhere around Rs. 35,000. The cheapest amongs the three, Honor 20i, could be priced around Rs. 20,000.

The Honor 20 Pro, which is the company’s flagship smartphone, will be competing against the likes of OnePlus 7 and Asus 6Z in India. The Asus 6Z, a rebranded version of the Asus Zenfone 6, is all set to launch in India on 19th June.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76MP10 GPU. As for the memory, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone features a quad camera setup which comprises a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 2 MP camera for macro photography. On the front, there’s a 32 MP snapper. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging support.

The Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Huawei‘s own Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, coupled with Mali-G76MP10 GPU. It packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Just like the Honoe 20i and the Pro model, this one too runs EMUI based on Android 9 Pie.

In the camera department, it features a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide snapper, 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back, and a 32 MP front snapper. The smartphone is powered by a smaller 3750 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Honor 20i features a marginally smaller 6.21-inch Full HD+ display, and packs Kirin 710 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. On the back, it comes with a 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple-camera setup. For selfies, the Honor 20i uses a 32 MP selfie camera and is fueled by a 3400 mAh battery with 10W charging.