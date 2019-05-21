Honor 20 Pro goes official; comes with quad-camera setup, Kirin 980 SoC, and 8 GB RAM

Today, at a launch event in London, UK, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor unveiled the Honor 20 series smartphone. Along with the Honor 20, it has also launched the Pro variant of the same device, dubbed as Honor 20 Pro.

The Honor 20 Pro smartphone features 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Interestingly, this is the same display size as the standard Honor 20. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76MP10 GPU.

The phone packs 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage which uses the UFS 2.1 storage technology. As for the camera, the phone features a quad camera setup which comprises a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture, a 16 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 2 MP camera for macro photography.

The camera comes with features like 4-axis OIS, EIS, phase detection auto-focus, and laser autofocus. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture which comes with support for 3D Portrait Lighting.

Just like the Honor 20, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device measures 154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44mm and weighs 182 grams. It also has features like Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound, Dual-microphones, and Huawei Histen 6.0.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Magic UI 2.0 custom interface. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.

The Honor 20 Pro comes in two color options — Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colors and is priced at 599 Euros. The company has not yet revealed when the phone will go on sale. However, the company has scheduled a launch event for the Honor 20 series in India on 11th June, where the phone will be Flipkart exclusive.

Honor 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G76MP10 GPU

Mali-G76MP10 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1

Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 Display: 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro photography

48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro photography Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Blue

Phantom Black and Phantom Blue Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging

Honor 20 Pro Pricing and Availability