After lots of leaks and rumors, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today launched its flagship Honor 20 smartphone at a global launch event in London, UK.

The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Huawei‘s own Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, coupled with Mali-G76MP10 GPU. It packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera sensors, it comes with a quad rear camera setup, which consists a 48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, a 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, a 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro, and a 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing.

On the front side, the device features a 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, with support for 3D Portrait Lighting. For security, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. The device Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound, Dual-microphones, and Huawei Histen 6.0.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s Magic UI 2.1 custom interface. The device, which measures 154.25 x 73.97 x 7.87 mm and weighs 174 grams, is powered by a 3,750 mAh battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) Honor SuperCharge fast charging support.

The Honor 20 smartphone comes in three color options — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Icelandic White. The phone is priced at 499 Euros and will soon go on sale. It is set to launch in India on 11th June.

