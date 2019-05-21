Nokia 3.2 powered by Snapdragon 429 SoC launched in India; pricing starts at ₹8,990

After launching Nokia 4.2 earlier this month in India, Finland-based HMD Global has today launched a new budget smartphone in India — Nokia 3.2. The smartphone was first introduced globally during the Mobile World Congress in February this year.

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, paired with either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB or 32 GB of inbuilt storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 400 GB. As for the camera, the device features a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 autofocus lens on the back and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Interestingly, the 3GB RAM model of Nokia 3.2 features a fingerprint sensor, which is missing in the 2GB RAM variant. However, both models support the Face Unlock feature. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is a part of the Android One program.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou, and micro-USB. The device is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.2 comes in two color options in India — Black and Steel. It is priced at ₹8,990 for the 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage version and ₹10,790 for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage version. It will be available across top mobile retail outlets and Nokia.com from 23rd May.