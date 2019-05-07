At the Mobile World Congress 2019 in February this year, HMD Global launched a few smartphones. Along with its flagship Nokia 9 PureView and budget Nokia 3.2, the company had also launched another budget smartphone — Nokia 4.2, which is a part of Android One programme.

Now, the same smartphone has been launched in the Indian market. It comes in Black and Pink Sand colors and is priced at ₹10,990. It will be available exclusively on Nokia.com for a 7-day period starting today and will be available through select retail outlets from 14th May. It will be available pan-India across all the mobile retail outlets starting 21st May.

The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ notched display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

However, in India, only the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model has been launched. It has a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 400GB.

Taking care of the photography needs is a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The galss-bodied smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor for added security.

As said, the phone is a part of Android One and runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro-USB. The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

Adreno 505 GPU RAM: 2/3 GB (only 3 GB in India)

2/3 GB (only 3 GB in India) Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Android One

Android 9 Pie with Android One Display: 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio

5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel secondary sensor

13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel secondary sensor Front Camera: 8-megapixel fixed-focus with an f/2.0

8-megapixel fixed-focus with an f/2.0 SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro-USB

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro-USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000mAh battery

Nokia 4.2 Price and Availability in India

Price: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Availability: From today, i.e. 7th May

Nokia 4.2 Launch Offers