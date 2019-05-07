Nokia 4.2 with Snapdragon 439 SoC and dual rear cameras launched in India for ₹10,990
At the Mobile World Congress 2019 in February this year, HMD Global launched a few smartphones. Along with its flagship Nokia 9 PureView and budget Nokia 3.2, the company had also launched another budget smartphone — Nokia 4.2, which is a part of Android One programme.
Now, the same smartphone has been launched in the Indian market. It comes in Black and Pink Sand colors and is priced at ₹10,990. It will be available exclusively on Nokia.com for a 7-day period starting today and will be available through select retail outlets from 14th May. It will be available pan-India across all the mobile retail outlets starting 21st May.
The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ notched display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage.
However, in India, only the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model has been launched. It has a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 400GB.
Taking care of the photography needs is a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The galss-bodied smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor for added security.
As said, the phone is a part of Android One and runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro-USB. The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery.
Nokia 4.2 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
- GPU: Adreno 505 GPU
- RAM: 2/3 GB (only 3 GB in India)
- Internal Storage: 16/32 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Android One
- Display: 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel secondary sensor
- Front Camera: 8-megapixel fixed-focus with an f/2.0
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro-USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3000mAh battery
Nokia 4.2 Price and Availability in India
- Price: ₹10,990
- Availability: From today, i.e. 7th May
Nokia 4.2 Launch Offers
- ₹500 off till 10 June 2019 by using promo code “LAUNCHOFFER” on Nokia’s official online store
- Free six-month screen replacement
- 10% cashback when the phone is purchased using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards
- Vodafone and Idea subscribers get ₹2,500 instant cashback