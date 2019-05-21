Infinix S4 launched in India for ₹8,999; features triple rear cameras and 32 MP front-facing camera

After launching Smart 3 Plus smartphone last month, Infinix has now launched a new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — Infinix S4. Priced at ₹8,999, it will go on sale from 28th May.

The smartphone comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, offering an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm octa-core chipset and comes packed with 3 GB of RAM.

There’s 32 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the phone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP camera with 1/2.8″ Samsung S5KGD1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, and 80° FOV. There’s also a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with XOS 5.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Infinix S4 comes in three color options — Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Gray. The phone is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from May 28th.

Infinix S4 Pricing and Availability