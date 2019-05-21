Infinix S4 launched in India for ₹8,999; features triple rear cameras and 32 MP front-facing camera
After launching Smart 3 Plus smartphone last month, Infinix has now launched a new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — Infinix S4. Priced at ₹8,999, it will go on sale from 28th May.
The smartphone comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, offering an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm octa-core chipset and comes packed with 3 GB of RAM.
There’s 32 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the phone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera.
On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP camera with 1/2.8″ Samsung S5KGD1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, and 80° FOV. There’s also a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with XOS 5.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Infinix S4 comes in three color options — Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Gray. The phone is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from May 28th.
Infinix S4 Specifications
- Display: 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
- Software: Android 9 Pie with XOS 5.0
- Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core clocked at 2.0 GHz
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- Memory: 3 GB
- Storage: 32 GB, expandable via microSD card
- Main Camera: 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensing camera
- Selfie Camera: 32 MP with 1/2.8″ Samsung S5KGD1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB port
- Colors: Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
Infinix S4 Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: ₹8,999
- Availability: From 28th May via Flipkart