Honor 20 series smartphones will be Flipkart exclusive in India

While the Honor 20 series smartphones are debuting today, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has scheduled a launch event in India on 11th June for the Honor 20 series. Now, the company has confirmed that the devices will go on sale exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

According to the leaked specifications, the Honor 20 will come with a 6.26-inch display with minimal bezels and a punch-hole cut-out in the top-left corner. The cut-out, which measures 4.5mm, will house the 32 MP front-facing camera.

It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back side, the phone will come with a quad camera setup consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, a 16 MP sensor with 117-degrees Ultra Wide support and a 2 MP sensor that acts as a Depth Assistant. There’s also another 2 MP sensor for macro photography.

The device will also come with support for the Super Night Mode and 960fps Super Slo-Mo. As for the software, the device is expected to be running EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It will also have GPU Turbo Mode 3.0 for the enhanced gaming experience.

As per the leaks, the smartphone will be powered by Kirin 980 Soc and 3750 mAh battery with support for 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging technology that offers 50% of charge in 30 minutes. It will come with support for Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound for an immersive audio experience. The mirror glass-bodied smartphone will be available in three different color options — Blue, White, and Black.

Along with the Honor 20, the company is also expected to launch the Pro variant and the Lite variant of this upcoming lineup in the Indian market. For the phone’s pricing in the Indian market, we’ll have to wait for the official launch announcement.