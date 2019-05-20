Honor 20 full specifications leaked online ahead of its launch

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its Honor 20 series smartphones at a launch event in London tomorrow. Now, ahead of the launch, full specifications of the Honor 20 has been leaked online.

It confirms that the smartphone will feature a 6.26-inch display with minimal bezels and a punch-hole cut-out in the top-left corner. The cut-out, which measures 4.5mm, will house the 32 MP front-facing camera.

The company has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back side, the phone will come with a quad camera setup consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, a 16 MP sensor with 117-degrees Ultra Wide support and a 2 MP sensor that acts as a Depth Assistant. There’s also another 2 MP sensor for macro photography.

The phone’s camera will also come with support for the Super Night Mode and 960fps Super Slo-Mo. As for the software, the device is expected to be running EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It will also have GPU Turbo Mode 3.0 for the enhanced gaming experience.

The leak also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a 3750 mAh battery with support for 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Also, it will support Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound for an immersive audio experience. The mirror glass-bodied smartphone will be available in three different color options — Blue, White, and Black.

At the launch event, the company is also expected to launch the Honor 20 Pro smartphone. It has already launched the Honor 20 Lite earlier this month in the European market.

This is the first major launch event from the company after Huawei was banned by the US government from doing business with US-based companies. There’s a possibility that the company could also talk about the same at the launch event.

