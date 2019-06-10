Last month, we reported that ZTE’s Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone could get launched in the Indian market in June. Now, the company has confirmed that the gaming smartphone will get launched in India on 17th June.

The smartphone, which was announced in China in April, flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ ultra wide-screen HDR AMOLED display which offers 90Hz refresh rate and 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone comes with a liquid cooling system which the company says is inspired by gaming PCs. The Red Magic 3 smartphone is also touted as the world’s first smartphone with an active cooling system that also integrates a fan.

The device comes in three RAM and storage versions — 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. But we are not yet sure which variant will make it to India. As for the camera configuration, the device comes with a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. It also comes with Red Magic Game Space 2.0 which is a gaming-focused dashboard allowing users to organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds.

The smartphone has dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies that create a cinematic soundscape. It is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W quick charging as well. The company claims that the phone can play a game for one hour with a quick 10-minute charge.