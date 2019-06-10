After launching Infinix S4 smartphone last month, the company has now launched a new feature-packed budget smartphone — Infinix Hot 7 Pro. It seems that the phone aims to take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Realme 3.

The smartphone features a 6.19-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1500 pixels screen resolution, a 2.5D curved glass protection and an 18.75:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

It comes with 64 GB of onboard storage as well as a dedicated microSD card slot that enables storage expansion on the smartphone up to 256 GB. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back for added security.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The same camera configuration is present on the front side as well, for capturing selfies and video chat. It also comes with features such as AI Portrait mode and AI Beauty mode.

The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own XOS 5.0 custom interface on top. The phone is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes in two color options — Midnight Black and Aqua Blue, and is priced at Rs. 9,999. It will go on sale from June 17, and customers will receive a “special launch offer discount” of Rs. 1,000 until June 21.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.19-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1500 pixels screen resolution, 2.5D curved glass protection, 18.75:9 aspect ratio

