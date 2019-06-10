How to enable gesture based navigation on Honor View20 [Guide]

Honor View20 is among the top flagships and it makes a pretty compelling offer in its class. It’s one of the phones that offers a full-screen with an in-screen camera. To make the full-screen experience better, you can disable the conventional navigation buttons and make use of the navigation gestures. Here’s how.

Enable gesture-based navigation on Honor View20

Google has made the navigation gestures native with the Android Pie update, the new feature that lets you navigate the phone with the swipe gestures. Despite Android’s default navigation, Honor View20 has its own navigation system, the MagicUI offers different swipe gestures.

Go to Settings -> System -> System navigation and choose the first option Gestures.

Here’s how the navigation gestures work.

Back:

Swipe inward from the left or right edges to return to the previous screen.

Home Screen

Swipe from the bottom of the screen to go to the home screen.

Recent Tasks

Swipe from the bottom to the screen and pause to view recent tasks.

Google Assistant

Swipe up from the bottom corners to access Google Assistant.

