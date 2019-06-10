Nokia to reportedly launch two 5G smartphones this year

Even though the commercial 5G operations is taking much time for a wider rollout, smartphone manufacturers aren’t shying away from launching 5G smartphones. In an effort to be among the firsts to adopt the new technology, most smartphone manufacturers are developing at least one 5G smartphone.

A few smartphone makers have already announced or launched their 5G smartphones in countries like South Korea, China, and the USA where the 5G technology is getting launched. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei launched their 5G phone.

Now, we’ve learned that Finland-based HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded smartphones, is currently working on two 5G smartphones which are expected to launch in Q3 or Q4 of 2019. One of these smartphones is said to be a ‘value flagship’ device.

The 5G flagship from Nokia will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Earlier the phone was said to get launched in August but now it seems that the phone will be launched in September or October and will go on sale during the holiday season.

Most 5G smartphones getting launched packs top-of-the-line specifications, which makes 5G devices a premium choice. However, Nokia wants to be among the first to bring 5G support to mid-range devices and is working on a “value flagship” smartphone with 5G support. This device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7xx chipset.

Also Read: Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone’s India launch imminent as it gets certified by BIS

Currently, there’s no information about the names of Nokia’s upcoming smartphone or any specific timeline and pricing information. However, we should be hearing more about these upcoming Nokia 5G phones as the launch nears.

Source