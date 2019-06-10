Samsung Galaxy M40 key specs confirmed ahead of its launch tomorrow

Samsung is all set to launch a fourth Galaxy M-series smartphone in the Indian market tomorrow — Galaxy M40. Ahead of the phone’s official launch, the Samsung Galaxy M40 has been listed on the Android Enterprise website, confirming its key specs.

It shows that the upcoming handset will come featuring a punch-hole display, which the company likes to call Infinity-O display. The cut-out hole in the top-left corner will house the front-facing camera sensor.

The listing also confirms that the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch display. The device will pack 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the listing reveals that it will run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is likely to have the company’s own Samsung One UI on top.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. A teaser of the phone has confirmed that it will come with a triple-camera setup at the back which will include a 32 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5 MP depth-sensor.

Furthermore, it will come equipped with a 32 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The Samsung Galaxy M40 seems quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy A60 smartphone that’s currently exclusive to the Chinese market.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is all set to get launched in the Indian market tomorrow and just like other Galaxy M-series phones launched in India so far, this one too will go on sale exclusively via Amazon.in and Samsung’s official online store.

Source