Samsung Galaxy M40 to have 32 MP primary camera; launching on 11th June as Amazon exclusive

Samsung recently scrapped its Galaxy J-series for budget smartphones and has instead launched the all-new Galaxy M-series and revamped the Galaxy A-series of smartphones. Under the Galaxy M-series, the company has launched three phones so far — Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

Rumors about the fourth smartphone in the series have been making rounds since past few months and it’s now finally confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be launched in India on 11th June. Further, it’s revealed that the phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon.

Through teasers, the South Korean giant has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display, which will be the first instance for the Galaxy M-series smartphone. Another first for the series is the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead of the company’s own Exynos chipset.

The Galaxy M40 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset, which is most likely to be the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Further, it’s already confirmed that the smartphone will come featuring a triple-camera setup on the back panel.

Now, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President – Smartphone Business, Samsung India, has revealed that the Galaxy M40 will come with a 32-megapixel primary camera at the back. For selfies, the device will be equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper.

He further added that the Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will be a flagship-category offering priced around Rs 20,000. However, he refrained from revealing any other details regarding the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone.

Leaks indicate that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor, aided by Adreno 612 graphics. It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and boot Android 9 Pie out of the box with the brand’s own One UI on top. It is also rumored to have a beefed-up battery with support for fast charging technology. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait till 11th June.

