YouTube announces ‘Student Plan’ for Music Premium and YouTube Premium

YouTube has today introduced a new Student Plan for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium in India. As part of the new plan, all eligible college students can get discounted access to both the services with ad-free experience.

As for the pricing, after applying this ‘Student Plan’ discount, it costs ₹59 for YouTube Music Premium and ₹79 for YouTube Premium. The offer can be availed from today through YouTube’s dedicated premium services page.

The company notes that these ‘Student Plans’ are currently available to only full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India. It has also detailed some eligibility requirements for the students on its website.

With access to the premium service, you get the ability to download tracks as well as features like Background Play, ad-free experience, access to YouTube Original content, etc. For a better experience, the company is recommending users to use the YouTube app instead of a browser on the smartphone.

Without this Student Plan special offer, YouTube Premium service starts at ₹129 per month. There’s also a family plan starting at ₹189 per month, allowing 6 members. In the case of YouTube Music Premium service, the normal subscription is ₹Rs 99 per month and family plan starts at ₹149.