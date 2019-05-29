Realme X will launch in India in the second half of this year, confirms Madhav Sheth

Madhav Sheth, Head of Realme India has already confirmed that the company’s Realme X smartphone will get launched in India but with different specifications. Now, he has confirmed that the phone will not debut in the Indian market until the second half of this year.

We shall try to bring it earlier but with all our effort we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 27, 2019

On Twitter, replying to a user, Sheth clarified that the handset would launch in the country around “second half of this year,” meaning sometime between July to December. This isn’t good news for users who’ve been waiting eagerly for the handset.

Realme X, which launched in China earlier this month, features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Realme X Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor

48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Steam White and Punk Blue

Steam White and Punk Blue Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

