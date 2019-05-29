Apple’s new iPod Touch powered by A10 Fusion processor launched for ₹18,900

Apple has now launched the seventh-generation portable media player — Apple iPod Touch. The update for this device comes after around four years as the last update was in July 2015.

This new seventh-generation iPod comes powered by the Apple A10 Fusion processor, the chipset that powers the iPhone 7 launched in 2016. It also comes with support for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences, Group FaceTime and more.

The 7th-gen iPod Touch is offered in three storage variants namely 32 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. While the A10 Fusion chip might be old, it is also capable of handling new features which were previously unavailable on the iPod touch.

With this new device, the company is introducing immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime for the first time on iPod. Aside from the A10 Fusion chip and the new 256 GB capacity, the rest of the design remains the same.

Apple is also focusing on its upcoming ‘Apple Arcade’ gaming subscription service as a key part of the new iPod touch. As per the company, games on the new iPod Touch will run even smoother and will look even more beautiful.

The new Apple iPod is offered in six color options — Space Grey, White, Gold, Blue, Pink, and (PRODUCT) RED. As for the pricing, it starts at ₹18,900 for the 32 GB model, ₹28,900 for the 128 GB model and ₹38,900 for the 256 GB model.