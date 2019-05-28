Just a day before Computex 2019, the world’s largest hardware trade show, Asus has announced a new laptop named Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) which comes with not one but two 4K displays.

The laptop comes with new ScreenPad Plus which features a full-width secondary touchscreen and integrates with the laptop’s primary display. This is designed especially for content creators for enhancing the workflow and multitasking.

ScreenPad Plus integrates seamlessly with the primary display and the built-in ScreenXpert software, includes a wide selection of apps, tools, and utilities, that allow users to enjoy the efficiency benefits.

It features a 15-inch 16:9 OLED display panel and then there’s also a 32:9 IPS “ScreenPad Plus” screen directly above the keyboard which is of the same width and half the height. The primary 4K OLED display offers super slim bezels with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR support.

The device still comes with a full-sized keyboard with a function row, including an escape key. The trackpad is located directly to the right. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Intel Core i9 processor with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.

It comes with up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. The connectivity options include Wi‑Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and Thunderbolt 3. It also comes with two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and a full-sized HDMI port.

There are four far-field microphones designed for use with Alexa and Cortana, and there’s an Echo-style blue light at the bottom edge that activates with voice commands.

Along with this, the company has also announced a 14-inch ultra-portable laptop in the series, named ZenBook Duo (UX481). It features a frameless four-sided NanoEdge Full HD display and an FHD ScreenPad Plus.

Under the hood, It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with GeForce MX250 GPU. It also has Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ network support similar to the Zenbook Pro Duo.