MediaTek announces new chipset that packs 5G modem and 80 MP camera sensor support

During Computex 2019 event in Taiwan, MediaTek announced its latest chipset that supports 5G connectivity. The SoC, which is built on the 7nm process, comes with support for 5G connectivity and is the first platform to include ARM’s Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 GPU.

As said, the chipset comes packed with a 5G modem, which allows all smartphones with the chipset to use the 5G standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks. Along with that, it also supports 2G, 3G and 4G networks, when the device is in an area not covered by 5G antennas.

The company has revealed that the Helio M70 will reach a peak throughput of 4.7 Gbps download speeds (on the sub-6GHz network) and support New Radio (NR) 2 Component Carrier (CC). Further, the chipset will support 4K video encoding and decoding at 60fps and can work with a smartphone camera sensor of up to 80 MP resolution.

It also has a new AI processing unit that is said to be the company’s most advanced yet. While the company didn’t provide many details, it states that the chipset has a new AI architecture. It’s said to support more advanced AI applications.

Currently, the phone’s full specifications are not yet finalized and MediaTek has said that it will issue a separate announcement with the complete specs sheet “in the coming months.”

It also revealed that the new chipset will be ready to be shipped to manufacturers by Q3 2019, meaning products with it should hit market shelves at the beginning of 2020. Smartphone companies collaborating with the chipset company are Oppo and Vivo.