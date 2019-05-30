Amazon Echo Show 5 launched for $90, shipping starts from July

Amazon Echo smart speakers rely on voice interactions as a key method for controlling and most devices do not feature a display, except for the Echo Show. Launched in 2017 and refreshed last year, Amazon Echo Show is a smart display-cum-speaker, has now received a new smaller variant.

The US-based online retail giant has launched the Amazon Echo Show 5 which is a smaller version of the Echo Show and comes at a much lower price. It features a 5.5-inch display offering a screen resolution of 960 x 480 pixels.

It comes with a widescreen aspect ratio which is ideal for watching video content. On the back side, there’s a single 4W speaker that takes care of the audio department. It also comes equipped with a 1 MP camera on the front for video calling.

The camera has a shutter that physically blocks the camera when it is not in use. Apart from these changes, everything else is exactly the same as any other Amazon Echo device. You can use voice to access services as well as smart home devices around the house. However, there’s no smart hub in this model, so you will need a separate hub for all the smart home devices.

The device measures 5.8 x 3.4 x 2.9-inches and weighs just 410 grams. On the top, it has a set of controls – two for controlling volume, one for turning the mics and camera on or off and one to place a shutter on the camera.

The Amazon Echo Show 5, which comes in two colors — Charcoal and Sandstone, is priced at $90 in the United States and Rs. 8,999 in India. It is now up for pre-order and Amazon will start shipping this device from July 2019.

