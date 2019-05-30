This is how the Samsung Galaxy Note10 will look like

More than two months ago, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 series flagships which include the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 (5G variant also), and Galaxy S10e and now the company seems planning to release its next Note series smartphone, the Galaxy Note10. Leaked renders shows off the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10.

We recently saw the concept renders of the Galaxy Note10 a few days which showed us a similar design aesthetics from the Galaxy S10 series. Ben Geskin, a notable concept designer posted a Galaxy Note10 concept based on the latest leaks.

Here’s the tweet showing off the Samsung Galaxy Note10 images, this is how the phone will look like.

Samsung #GalaxyNote10 | Concept based on latest leaks pic.twitter.com/L3ID2sYV1D — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 28, 2019

As per the render, the Galaxy Note10 will come with a punch-hole on the top of the screen where the rest of the phones usually offer a notch for the front camera. Samsung has chosen a similar camera hole design found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

On the back, there is a vertical camera setup housing the wide-angle camera and telephoto lens alongwith the main camera, an LED flash, ToF camera, and possibly a flood illuminator too for heart rate monitoring. The phone uses a glass body and thin-bezel design just like we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy Note10?