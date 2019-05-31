Motorola Moto Z4 with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 48 MP camera goes official for $499.99

Motorola has now finally launched the Moto Z4 smartphone, which had been in the leaks since past several months. This is the first device in the 2019 Z lineup and the mid-range phone retains the Moto Mods compatibility of its predecessors.

The Moto Z4 sports a 6.40-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

It comes with 128 GB of internal storage and also carries support for a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 2 TB. The smartphone also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto Z4 features a single rear camera sensor on the back panel which features a 48-megapixel camera that has an f/1.7 aperture, a pixel size of 1.6-microns, and produces 12-megapixel images.

The camera supports features like PDAF and laser autofocus, apart from correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash. On the front side, the phone is equipped with a 25-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 0.9-micron pixel size.

As for the connectivity options, the device comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3600 mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging tech.

The Moto Z4 comes in two color options — Flash Grey and Frost White. The phone is priced at $499.99 and is now available for pre-order in the US from Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon, and will start shipping from June 6th.

Motorola Moto Z4 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000,000 : 1 contrast ratio

6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000,000 : 1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with features like Dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, PDAF, Laser Autofocus

48 MP rear camera with features like Dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, PDAF, Laser Autofocus Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9um pixel size

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9um pixel size Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 2 TB

Yes, up to 2 TB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: Optical In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Optical In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Flash Grey and Frost White

Flash Grey and Frost White Battery: 3600 mAh with 15W TurboCharge

