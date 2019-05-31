Meizu

Meizu 16Xs launched; features Snapdragon 675 chipset and triple rear cameras

Jeet
As expected, China-based smartphone manufacturer Meizu has launched its new Meizu 16Xs smartphone in its home country. The phone comes in four color options — Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White and will go on sale in China from June 10.

Meizu-16XS

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2232 pixels screen resolution, and 18.6:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB RAM.

In the internal storage department, it comes in two options — 64 GB and 128 GB. As for the cameras, the device features a triple rear camera setup which sports a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on this device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi b/g/n, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with Flyme OS 7 on top.

The handset is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which come with support for 18W fast charging technology. The company will also be bundling EP2C Type-C headset with built-in DAC in the box.

The Meizu 16Xs is priced at 1,698 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,100) for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,998 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,100).

Meizu 16Xs Specifications

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor
  • GPU: Adreno 612 GPU
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2232 pixels screen resolution, and 18.6:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
  • Colors: Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White
  • Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,698 yuan (~Rs. 17,100)
  • Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,998 yuan (~Rs. 20,100)
  • Availability: In China from 10th June