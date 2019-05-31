Meizu 16Xs launched; features Snapdragon 675 chipset and triple rear cameras
As expected, China-based smartphone manufacturer Meizu has launched its new Meizu 16Xs smartphone in its home country. The phone comes in four color options — Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White and will go on sale in China from June 10.
Coming to the specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2232 pixels screen resolution, and 18.6:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB RAM.
In the internal storage department, it comes in two options — 64 GB and 128 GB. As for the cameras, the device features a triple rear camera setup which sports a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture.
On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on this device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi b/g/n, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with Flyme OS 7 on top.
The handset is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which come with support for 18W fast charging technology. The company will also be bundling EP2C Type-C headset with built-in DAC in the box.
The Meizu 16Xs is priced at 1,698 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,100) for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,998 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,100).
Meizu 16Xs Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 612 GPU
- RAM: 6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2232 pixels screen resolution, and 18.6:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a last 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Colors: Midnight Black, Blue, Coral Orange, and Silk White
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,698 yuan (~Rs. 17,100)
- Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,998 yuan (~Rs. 20,100)
- Availability: In China from 10th June