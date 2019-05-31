Asus Zenfone 6 is expected to launch in India on 6th June

Asus, the Taiwan-based technology company launched its Zenfone 6 flagship smartphone earlier this month. A couple of weeks ago, we reported that the same phone will get launched in India in June and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Now, it is being reported in the media that the Asus Zenfone 6 flagship smartphone will be launched in the Indian market on 6th June. However, the company has not yet revealed the date. When launched, the smartphone is expected to compete with the OnePlus 7 lineup in India.

The phone features a 6.46-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. In the flip camera mechanism, the phone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 main camera and a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide camera along with a dual-LED flash.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. The handset is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging technology.

Asus Zenfone 6 Specifications