Yesterday, Asus launched its flagship smartphone — Asus Zenfone 6. It comes with an impressive set of features and specifications that too at attractive pricing. To take on the likes of OnePlus, the company has taken the route of aggressive pricing strategy.

Now, the newly announced Asus Zenfone 6 is all set to launch in the Indian market. Online marketplace Flipkart has started teasing the arrival of Zenfone 6 as “Coming Soon”. This also hints that the phone could be available exclusively through Flipkart.

However, the company has not yet revealed the exact launch date of the Asus Zenfone 6 in the Indian market. But given the phone’s specs and European pricing, in India, the phone will go head-on-head against the recently launched OnePlus 7 series.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch ‘NanoEdge’ FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 mobile platform paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB user-expandable storage.

It comes with a flip-up camera module that houses 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. User can control the camera module to any angle to take pictures from the camera app. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s newly revamped ZenUI 6 custom interface. It is powered by a larger 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 6 Specifications