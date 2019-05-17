E-commerce giant Amazon has today introduced its new 9th generation Fire 7 tablet. This is the successor of the Fire 7 that was introduced a couple of years ago, backed in 2017. Priced at $49.99, it comes with improvements in the hardware configuration.

The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet features a 7-inch IPS display with 1024 x 600 pixels screen resolution and 171ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset, but the company has not specified the chipset model.

It packs 1 GB RAM and comes in two internal storage options — 16 GB and 32 GB. It also supports storage expansion using a mircroSD card of up to 512 GB. As for the cameras, it comes with a 2 MP rear cameras as well as 2 MP front-facing snapper.

As for connectivity options, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth with support for A2DP, and USB 2.0. It also comes with features like a 3.5 mm stereo jack, built-in microphone and integrated stereo speakers.

The device measures 192 x 115 x 9.6 mm and weighs 286 grams. As for the battery, the company says that the new tablet offers up to 7 hours of battery life with mixed use. In the software department, it runs Fire OS 6.3 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

This new Fire 7 tablet comes in three color options — Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue. The 16 GB storage model is priced at $49.99 while the 32 GB storage variant costs $69.99. It is now available for pre-order and will start shipping from 6th June.

