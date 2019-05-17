While China-based Oppo is gearing up to launch a new K-series smartphone on 23rd May in China — Oppo K3, the company has today launched Oppo A9x. The phone is a slightly upgraded model of the Oppo A9 that was launched last month.

One of the major difference between the Oppo A9 and Oppo A9x is that the 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera sensors on the back panel are now replaced by the 48 MP + 2 MP camera setup. However, on the front side, the phone will sports the same 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Another difference is in the battery department. The Oppo A9x still come with the same 4020 mAh battery but now it supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, which is missing in the standard A9 model.

Rest of the specifications remains the same as the Oppo A9. It flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.70 percent. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset.

The smartphone packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. The camera app comes with support for features such as night scape 2.0, HDR, beauty mode, AI scene recognition and AI portraits.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro USB port. In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.

The Oppo A9x is offered in two color options — Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White. The phone is priced at CNY1,999 (~$289) and will be available for purchase in China from May 21st.

Oppo A9x Specifications

CPU: 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor

2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.70% screen-to-body ratio

6.53-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.70% screen-to-body ratio Rear Camera: Dual camera with 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensing camera

Dual camera with 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensing camera Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GameBoost 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, GameBoost 2.0 Colors: Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White

Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White Battery: 4020 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Oppo A9x Pricing and Availability