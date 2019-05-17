Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets certified by TENAA, expected to launch soon

Xiaomi, which has already launched the Redmi 7 budget smartphone in the Indian market, is now gearing up to launch the entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone. The phone will be the successor to the Redmi 6A series which was launched last year.

Two Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers M1903C3EE and M1903C3EC have been certified by TENAA in China, which are said to be the Redmi 7A.

The image in the TENAA listing shows that the phone will come with a display with 18:9 aspect ratio. On the back side, there will be a single camera sensor taking care of photography needs. There’s no fingerprint sensor visible, so the company will likely skip it for the Face Unlock feature.

The TENAA listing of the smartphone has not yet revealed the phone’s full specifications but the listing should get updated in a couple of days with more details.

The recently launched Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ waterdrop display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor. It comes with 2/3 GB RAM, 12 MP + 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing snapper.

It runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It is offered in three color options — Lunar Red, Comet Blue, and Eclipse Black, and the pricing starts at ₹7,999.

Source 1, Source 2