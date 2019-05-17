Oppo K3 specifications confirmed ahead of its launch next week

We recently reported that the Oppo K3 smartphone is getting launched in China on 23rd May. The phone will be the successor of the Oppo K1 that was launched last year. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has confirmed some of the specifications.

The upcoming Oppo K3 seems very similar to the recently launched Realme X smartphone. For those who are unaware, Realme is backed by Oppo, so it’s not surprising the the phone looks like a re-branded model of the Realme X.

Oppo has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 91.1% screen-to-body ratio and DC dimming. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor. Its predecessor comes powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The Oppo K3 will also come with support for in-display fingerprint sensor which should be an improved version. Further, the phone also features a 16 MP pop-up front-facing camera, which opens in 0.74 seconds. The company says that the pop-up mechanism has been tested over 200,000 times.

An image leak of the smartphone confirms the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port on the bottom. The phone is expected to pack 6/8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is said to be powered by a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.