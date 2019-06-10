Earlier this year, Vivo setup a new sub-brand named iQOO for premium smartphones. In March, the company launched its first smartphone under this branding — Vivo iQOO, which turned out to be a premium gaming smartphone.

Now, the company seems to be getting ready to cash-in on the gaming smartphone craze and is all set to launch a variant of the iQOO smartphone named Vivo iQOO Youth Edition, a watered-down model of the original smartphone.

A couple of teaser posters on this upcoming smartphone has surfaced on Weibo which confirms some of the key specifications of the device. It confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and will pack 128 GB of internal storage.

Further, the teaser poster reveals that the device will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. As for the pricing, the phone is said to have a starting price of CNY 1,998 (approximately $288).

However, another poster of the Vivo iQOO Youth Edition reveals that it will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and will have a starting price of CNY 1,798 (approximately $260). This could mean that there could be two variants of the phone or one of the posters is fake.

To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch announcement. While the launch date is not yet known, it is expected to launch pretty soon.

