Motorola

New teaser confirms Motorola One Vision is launching in India on 20th June

By Jeet
0

We earlier reported that Motorola One Vision smartphone could get launched in India on 20th June when the company has scheduled a launch event in India. Now, a new teaser shared by the company reveals that it indeed plans to launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone in India on 20th June.

The teaser is about the punch-hole display and the use of hashtag ANewVision pretty much confirms that it’s the Motorola One Vision. However, it remains to be seen if the company launched other One-branded smartphones in India at the same event.

The smartphone was originally launched in Brazil last month. It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out. It packs Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz.

The smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB. There are 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras and a 25 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The Motorola One Vision is a part of the Android One program and thus, comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS + 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor
  • Front Camera:25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Android One
  • Colors: Sapphire Blue and Bronze
  • Battery: 3500 mAh with TurboPower fast charging

Source