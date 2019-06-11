We earlier reported that Motorola One Vision smartphone could get launched in India on 20th June when the company has scheduled a launch event in India. Now, a new teaser shared by the company reveals that it indeed plans to launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone in India on 20th June.

The teaser is about the punch-hole display and the use of hashtag ANewVision pretty much confirms that it’s the Motorola One Vision. However, it remains to be seen if the company launched other One-branded smartphones in India at the same event.

Let’s move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019

The smartphone was originally launched in Brazil last month. It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out. It packs Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz.

The smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB. There are 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras and a 25 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The Motorola One Vision is a part of the Android One program and thus, comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor

4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio

25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint Scanner, Android One Colors: Sapphire Blue and Bronze

Sapphire Blue and Bronze Battery: 3500 mAh with TurboPower fast charging

