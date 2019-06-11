New teaser confirms Motorola One Vision is launching in India on 20th June
We earlier reported that Motorola One Vision smartphone could get launched in India on 20th June when the company has scheduled a launch event in India. Now, a new teaser shared by the company reveals that it indeed plans to launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone in India on 20th June.
The teaser is about the punch-hole display and the use of hashtag ANewVision pretty much confirms that it’s the Motorola One Vision. However, it remains to be seen if the company launched other One-branded smartphones in India at the same event.
Let’s move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe
— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019
The smartphone was originally launched in Brazil last month. It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out. It packs Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz.
The smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB. There are 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras and a 25 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.
The Motorola One Vision is a part of the Android One program and thus, comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.
Motorola One Vision Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS + 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor
- Front Camera:25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Android One
- Colors: Sapphire Blue and Bronze
- Battery: 3500 mAh with TurboPower fast charging