How to run dual apps on Xiaomi Redmi 7 [Guide]

MIUI 10 is among the top customized Android operating systems and it features a whole lot of things that make it easier for you, there are various handy tricks up its sleeves such as running apps of the same kind.

Xiaomi has launched its budget smartphone, the Redmi 7 in India at a price of Rs 7,999 and it is based on the MIUI 10 running on the Android 9 Pie operating system. In this guide, we will show you how to run dual apps on Redmi 7.

Run dual apps on Xiaomi Redmi 7

Running two accounts is possible on your Redmi 7, you just need to clone the app that you want to run in dual mode. For example, you can run two WhatsApp accounts at the same time.

The Dual Apps feature enables you to run two apps of the same instances simultaneously. The feature clones the app into two so you can enjoy the same app with two different accounts running at the same time.

Go to Settings – Dual apps and select the apps in dual mode.

To clone the apps, you need to go to the Settings -> Dual apps and choose the apps you want to run in dual mode. Once you select the app, a shortcut will be added to the homescreen.

