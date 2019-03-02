As promised, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched its first premium smartphone — Vivo iQOO, which is a gaming smartphone aimed at hardcore gamers. With the kind of specifications it packs, the device is the most powerful smartphone from Vivo so far.

The iQOO smartphone features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is driven by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 flagship octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone comes in four variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

As the phone is aimed for high-end mobile gaming, it comes with something called “Super Liquid Cooling” and a vapor chamber. There are several other features to boost performance, such as AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo — all wrapped in one service called Multi-Turbo. It is claimed to boost app startup by 30%, frame rate with over 70%, and an automatic switch between Wi-Fi and 4G for non-stop gaming.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a 12 MP primary rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, a 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there’s a 12 MP camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity options, the device supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, except for the base model which offers 22W fast charging.

The Vivo iQOO smartphone is priced at ¥2,998 for the 6 GB RAM model while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs ¥3,298. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version costs ¥3,598 whereas the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM is priced at ¥4,298.

The smartphone will be available in two color options — Electro Optic Blue and Lava Orange and is already available for pre-order. The phone will go on sale in China from 6th March.

Vivo iQOO Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Operating System: FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie

FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with waterdrop notch, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio

6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with waterdrop notch, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Super Liquid Cooling, 4D Gaming Experience

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Super Liquid Cooling, 4D Gaming Experience Colors: Electro Optic Blue and Lava Orange

Electro Optic Blue and Lava Orange Battery: 4000 mAh with 44W fast charging (base model offers 22W fast charging)

Vivo iQOO Pricing and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ¥2,998 (~$447)

¥2,998 (~$447) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ¥3,298 (~$492)

¥3,298 (~$492) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: ¥3,598 (~$537)

¥3,598 (~$537) Price of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: ¥4,298 (~$641)

¥4,298 (~$641) Availability: Pre-orders now live; shipping starts from 6th March in China

Source