Samsung has launched the most powerful Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy S10+ is loaded with a number of features that will surely surprise many if not all. We have gathered a list of 7 exciting features of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to check out. Here they are.

1) Bezel-less Infinity-O Curved Display

If you haven’t seen a phone with an almost bezel-less screen, then this is it, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a bezel-less curved display and comes with a tiny cutout for its dual selfie cameras. It sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-O curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of Quad HD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

2) In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Starting with the phones from Vivo which brought us the in-display fingerprint technology, other manufacturers also joined the league. Samsung also moved to the new fingerprint scanner technology which was last seen on the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro. Located on the screen is an Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone when you put your thumb on the screen. Cool isn’t it?

3) Dual Selfie Cameras (10 MP + 8 MP)

The screen has a cutout that holds the dual selfie cameras, one of 10 MP and another of 8 MP and it supports a wide-angle field of view, and Live Focus features. Not all phones offer dual cameras on the front side and this is why it’s on our list of the top 7 features of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

4) Triple Rear Cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)

The cameras are one of the main highlights, there are a total of 5 cameras on the phone, two on the front as we mentioned above and three on the rear side. The back has a tri-camera setup that includes 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP cameras with an LED flash and heart rate monitor beside it.

Digging more into the cameras, the 12 MP is the Dual Pixel main camera with a variable aperture of f/1.5 – f/2.4. The second camera is the 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens that’s used for depth measuring capabilities. The remaining 16 MP f/2.2 is the ultra wide-angle camera for a wide scene view.

5) Top Notch Performance – 8nm Exynos 9820 Octa

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ offers blazing fast performance with its new 8nm homegrown Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core CPU. The performance is similar to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 found on the top flagships. Other variants outside the country, especially in the US, are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Furthermore, it packs a Mali-G76 MP12 (12-core) GPU for gaming and GPU intensive tasks.

6) Massive RAM & Storage

Speaking of the RAM and storage on the device, this is the first smartphone from Samsung to house as much as 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage that can be expanded further with the microSD card. Believe it or not, there are hardly any smartphones as of now that can compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

7) Added Features – IP68 & Wireless Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is loaded with features, features that you won’t easily find on the rest of the smartphones. The Galaxy S10+ is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery and it supports fast charging and wireless charging. It also boasts an IP68 certified design meaning it’s water and dust resistant.

These are the 7 features we know so far that makes the phone a standout. If you know any more of it, share with us in the comments below.

To buy Samsung Galaxy S10+, visit here.

Check out the unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ below.