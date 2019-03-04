Poco F1 MIUI beta update brings support for 4K 60fps video recording

Xiaomi’s Poco F1, which was launched last year, is still one of the best value-for-money offerings in the Indian market. The company had promised several new features for the smartphone and the company has been keeping its promises so far.

In the latest MIUI beta update, the company has introduced support for 4K video recording at 60fps, which the company promised in early January this year. In a tweet by Poco Product Manager C Manmohan, he revealed that the stable version of the update will be rolling out soon, but hasn’t provided any specific timeframe.

The news about the 4k 60fps support comes just a few days after the company rolled out Widevine L1 certificate via MIUI Beta OTA update, enabling users to stream premium content in HD resolution. However, HD streaming still doesn’t work on Netflix because only the certification for streaming HD content on Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar is being rolled out.

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 10 2.2.0 update which introduced 960fps slo-mo video recording, alongside 120fps and 240fps slo-mo videos, low-light mode, and some bug fixes. It also brought enhanced low-light mode to improve photos taken in the dark.

The new MIUI 10 beta update with support for 4K 60fps video recording is also available for the users of Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro. Poco F1 users, who are interested in trying the new update, go to this link to download the latest beta build.