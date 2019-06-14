How to enable gesture navigation on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro [Guide]

There are a whole lot of things you have on the MIUI 10 operating system, the Xiaomi’s latest smartphone release – Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with gesture-based navigation which is a feature built into the MIUI 10 based on the Android 9 Pie. The Redmi Note 7 Pro can be navigated with the swipe gestures instead of the traditional button navigation and in this guide, we will show you how to enable it. Check out how to enable gesture navigation on your Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Gesture navigation on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The swipe gestures are quicker and offer a convenient way to navigate instead of tapping the buttons on the screen which requires a little effort. When you use the gestures, it takes a simple swipe to do things like opening recent apps, going back or home.

To enable the gesture navigation, head to the Settings -> Full-screen display and select the option Full screen gestures. You will be guided with a tutorial on how to use the full-screen gestures once you tap learn.

Note: When you enable full-screen gestures, the on-screen buttons will be eliminated.

How do the navigation gestures work?

You can perform these actions using gestures – Go to Home screen, Open Recent Apps, and Go back.

Go to Home screen – Swipe from the bottom quickly.

– Swipe from the bottom quickly. Open Recent Apps -Swipe from the bottom and pause.

-Swipe from the bottom and pause. Go Back -Swipe either right or left from the edge.

Aside from this, you can do more on the phone like taking three finger screenshots by swiping on the screen with three fingers, running dual apps at the same time, using one-handed mode for single handed operations and more, see the top 10 Redmi Note 7 Pro tips and tricks, and hidden features. For more guides and tutorials related to smartphones and apps, visit How-To Guides.

