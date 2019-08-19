Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo announces cross-brand file transfer alliance

China’s three of the leading smartphone brands — Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have today officially announced a new cross-brand direct file transfer alliance. Under this alliance, the company would soon be able to transfer files at up to 20 MBps without any third-party app. This is aimed at ensuring a seamless media transfer experience for the users.

The feature seems similar to the Apple AirDrop that is quite popular among iOS and macOS users mainly because of its ease of use. But, implementation of a similar feature for Android was a virtually impossible task as each manufacturer uses its own flavor of Android on its smartphones.

This alliance enables one-click file transfer between smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. The cross-brand file transfer feature is expected to go into public beta by the end of August 2019.

The transfer supports multiple file formats such as photos, videos, songs, documents, etc and is fast, stable, and power-efficient. There’s also no need for any third-party applications for this.

This is also a major move given that these three smartphone makers have captured around 50 percent of the market share in China. There’s also a possibility that other smartphone manufacturers could join the alliance in the future.

Also Read: Lei Jun hints at Redmi Note 8 announcement on 29th August in China

It will be a major win for the alliance if Huawei and Honor also join in. Currently, Huawei has been working on its own media transfer feature named Huawei Share OneHop that is available for its smartphones as well as MateBook lineup.